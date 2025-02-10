Why MFA isn’t the cyber security silver bullet you think it is

By Allen OLAYIWOLA

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) has become a cornerstone of modern IT security. It’s reassuring to know your organization has implemented MFA. However, it’s critical not to place too much reliance on this one measure.

MFA adds an essential layer of security by reducing exposure to various user identity attacks. It is particularly vital for organizations with remote or hybrid workforces. Yet, MFA should only be one component of a comprehensive cyber security strategy, which should also include other tools, staff training, and expert partnerships. MFA alone is insufficient to combat the sophisticated tactics, techniques, and procedures used by today’s cyber attackers.

In this article, we will discuss how MFA works and its benefits for your security. We’ll also explore its limitations and why it isn’t a cure-all for cyber security issues. Finally, we’ll cover how to enhance your security measures beyond MFA.

What is MFA?

Multi-factor authentication requires users to verify their credentials in two or more ways to access an IT environment. You’re likely familiar with MFA from online banking and other applications, where it has been in use for years. MFA works by adding a layer of security: even if someone steals your password, they cannot log in without the MFA code sent to your phone.

What’s wrong with MFA?

The problem with MFA is common in cyber security: attackers eventually find ways around even the most effective tools. Here are some issues:

Bypass tools: Attackers have developed tools like EvilGinx2, which can intercept both the username/password and the MFA code. This tool tricks users into thinking they are logging into a legitimate site, capturing their credentials and MFA code. Sophisticated phishing attacks: High-profile companies like Twilio, Cloudflare, and Reddit have fallen victim to attacks that bypass MFA using phishing techniques. Attackers send realistic-looking emails that trick employees into divulging their MFA codes, which are then used to access the system. Timing of attacks: Cyber attackers often strike when organizations are most vulnerable, such as during holidays or when security staff is reduced.



Business email compromise: MFA does little to prevent Business Email Compromise (BEC), where attackers access email accounts to commit fraud or sell access on the dark web.

How to stay secure when MFA no longer works

If MFA alone is not enough, how can you ensure your IT environment is secure? A multilayered approach is essential:

Enhanced detection tools: Continue using MFA but supplement it with tools that detect login anomalies, such as unusual login locations or suspect IP addresses. AIbased tools like Conditional Access can identify these patterns and alert you to potential breaches. Comprehensive staff training: Most breaches occur because someone clicks on a malicious link or provides information to a cyber attacker. Regular training helps staff recognize suspicious emails, login screens, and messages. Robust access controls: Ensure that only trusted devices can access your systems. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access, especially during vulnerable times like holidays.



24/7 security monitoring: Cyber attacks can happen anytime. Ensure your security measures are active round the clock by partnering with a managed services provider.

Do I still need multi-factor authentication?

While not a silver bullet, MFA remains an important part of your cyber security strategy. However, it should be part of a broader framework, such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, which includes:

Identify: Determine the types of cyber risks you face. Protect: Implement measures to safeguard identified assets. Detect: Develop methods to identify cyber threats. Respond: Ensure timely responses to detected threats.



Recover: Plan for recovery in case of an attack.

Moving beyond reliance on MFA

A holistic approach to cyber security is essential. This includes setting up conditional access and detection controls, ensuring 24/7 support, and maintaining governance and compliance. While there is no silver bullet in cyber security, a well-rounded strategy will provide the best defense against evolving threats. For expert guidance in developing a comprehensive cyber security strategy, including practical implementations and day-to-day management, consider partnering with a managed services provider. This approach ensures your organization is well-protected now and in the future.

If you need help with technology solutions or need help with the ideas in the above article, please reach out to me below.

>>>the writer is a seasoned cloud architect and systems administrator with expertise in leading technical teams to create innovative platforms. As CTO of eSolutions Consulting, he has spearheaded major projects like the Office 365 rollout for Ghana’s government and infrastructure deployment for the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Recognized for his strategic use of emerging technologies, Allen has led his team to multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards, solidifying his role as a key leader in tech-driven business transformation. If you’d like to explore how these strategies can help your organization thrive, reach out to discuss tailored solutions for your business growth journey. He can be reached via allen@esolutionsghana.com and or 0540123034