Why Morocco is a powerhouse in Karate do in Africa

The Kingdom of Morocco is not only making strides in football but in sports in general following their huge investments in sports over the years.

Karate-Do may not be an indigenous African sport, but Morocco remains the most powerful country when it comes to the sport on the continent and had made significant impact on the global stage.

At the last Africa Games hosted by Morocco, they topped the medal table in the sport with 15 medals, made up of nine gold medals, four silver and two bronze medals.

These achievements obviously did not come out of the blue as the country has a dedicated national academy for the sport and this had contributed largely to the growth and success of the sport.

Housed just close to the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the academy accommodates 12 Karatekas, made up of five females and seven males.

These sports men and women are housed, fed, thought to the High School level at the academy, whilst they are trained by a former African champion on daily basis.

The academy is under the management of the National Karate-Do Federation with Mr Mohamed Mouktabil, who has over the years worked tirelessly to ensure the growth and sustenance of the academy.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Mouktabil said the academy established in 2007 had been the major reason for the growth of the sport in the country and on the continent.

He said the athletes were given the best of training both in the sport and in school adding that, they had best teachers and trainers to handle them during their stay in the academy.

He said the national team members were currently training for major international competitions.

Mohamed Al Hanni Physical Coach of the Academy praised the high level of discipline of the athletes in camp, adding that, they had always been ready to compete in competitions, be it local or international due to their stay in the academy.

“We have all our athletes in camp all the time. They live here, train and learn as well, with little or no distraction.

“It is the reason we are the most powerful national in African when it comes to Karate-do.” he stated.