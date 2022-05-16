Why new HUAWEI nova 9 SE is the ideal 108MP camera phone

Huawei has launched its new HUAWEI nova 9 SE, a new mid-range smartphone for the younger generation with innovative features and fashion-forward design elements that define the device, as the newest member of the nova 9 family.

All have heard so much about the previous HUAWEI nova 9 with its Colour No. 9 colourway and incredible 50MP Ultra Vision Camera.

Huawei decided now to expand its offering with this gorgeous HUAWEI nova 9 SE and its powerful 108MP High-Res camera system that delivers exquisite picture quality. It also features 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a stunning design. Moreover, new EMUI 12 optimisations provide smooth performance and seamless connectivity between the smartphone and other Huawei devices.

Preorder the HUAWEI nova 9SE before May 16 for GHS2,419 and get a Flip cover, Huawei Smart Scale 3, Screen Protector, Huawei Nova gift box and Thermos Flask. Visit the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall, Accredited retail stores or https://consumer.huawei.com/gh/phones/nova9-se/ to preorder.

Snap pictures day and night

For the vast majority of youngsters, the first thing that they look for in a smartphone is a great set of cameras. Keeping these needs in mind, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE comes with a 108MP AI Quad Camera system, comprising a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

With a larger sensor and advanced imaging technology integrated, HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures what you see in crystal-clear detail in High-Res mode. Having so many pixels allows you to zoom into the photo three times without any loss in quality.

With the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, you can also enjoy the beauty of Super Night Shot. It allows you to shoot images in low-light conditions, increasing brightness while decreasing noise and enhancing dynamic range. Super Night Shot also supports selfies. Furthermore, the AI High-Res Shot adjusts the camera shutter parameter based on the subject. As a result, it can ensure that your photos come out sharp even if you are shooting moving subjects.

Worry-free fast charging experience

Everybody loves a phone that charges up fast. With 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can be charged up to 60 per cent in just 15 minutes or completely charged in 36 minutes.

Immersive display on a sleek body

Huawei continues to push the boundaries with display quality and design. On the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, you are getting a 6.78-inch display with extremely narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience. The bezels measure just 1.05mm, resulting in an incredible screen ratio of 94.85 per cent.

It also has an ultra-thin that measures only 7.94mm. There is a new Crystal Blue colourway available, crafted from 3D glass for a glossy effect and crystal clear texture using the dual-film dual-plating nano texture technology. It also has the iconic Star Orbit Ring camera design. As eye-catching as ever, the classic design gives a reassuring sense of aesthetics.

Perfect for vlogging and creating cool social media videos!

One of the features that the youth will love is the Continuous Front/Rear Recording. With it, you can seamlessly film from different perspectives and save your footage as a single file. Similarly, with Dual-View Video, you can use both the front and rear cameras to record two perspectives at once in a single video.

What’s more, you can shoot a zoomed and an ultra-wide-angle shot simultaneously. This will save you a tonne of time that you will otherwise spend stitching together many videos. But when you want to edit your videos, you can use the pre-installed Petal Clip app that makes it easier to create vlogs with professional-looking effects.

Seamless user experience with EMUI 12

With EMUI 12, users can enjoy a buttery smooth experience even after using the device for a long period of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near field communications (NFC), the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices directly and cross-device collaboration can be established with a simple tap.

The display can be wirelessly projected or mirrored to a HUAWEI Vision, providing an expanded view that is perfect for films and games. When pairing the HUAWEI nova 9 SE with a Huawei smartwatch, or speaker the experience is intuitive and effortless.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 SE allows users to access files from a PC. Alternatively, users can send files between the smartphone and other Huawei devices via Huawei share and speak with up to 11 parties simultaneously by taking advantage of the larger display, camera, and speakers.

The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Built for young people to truly express themselves, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is a powerful smartphone with 108MP High-Res photography, fast charging, and a striking design, and we absolutely love it!

Visit the Socials of Huawei Mobile GH to learn more – Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huaweimobilegh/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuaweiMobileGH/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuaweimobileGH/