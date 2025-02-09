Why The Acting CEO Of VRA Should Never Be Confirmed: A Deep Dive Into The Akosombo Dam Spillage Crisis

The recent events surrounding the Akosombo Dam and Kpong Dam’s spillage have raised serious concerns about the leadership at the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The actions of the former Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, and the current acting CEO, Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, have sparked outrage, particularly due to the disastrous consequences of their handling of the dam’s excess water spillage.

The resulting floods displaced thousands and put the security of the Akosombo Dam itself at risk.

This crisis has left many questioning whether these individuals are fit to lead the VRA, and whether Ing. Edward Kenzo, in particular, should ever be confirmed as the CEO.

A Preventable Disaster

In September 2023, the VRA began spilling excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams. This is not the first time the dams have been spilled, but what set this spillage apart was the devastating scale of the flooding it caused.

Thousands of people were displaced, communities in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions were submerged, and the entire situation compromised the safety of the Akosombo Dam itself.

While such events require careful planning and execution, the VRA’s handling of the situation raises serious questions about leadership and competence.

In fact, the Akosombo Dam was successfully spilled in 2010 under the leadership of former presidents Mills and Mahama, with no flooding occurring.

Several of the experts who helped manage the 2010 spillage are still with the VRA today. Strangely, however, they were not consulted or involved in the planning of the 2023 spillage. Instead, the job was left to individuals with minimal experience in hydro operations, including the current acting CEO, Ing. Edward Kenzo.

Poor Planning and Negligence

Reports indicate that the decision to spill the water was made by Ing. Edward Kenzo on September 15, 2023. What’s particularly alarming is the fact that the VRA’s spillage planning has traditionally involved the Energy Minister and VRA’s Board members.

This time, however, the process took place without their input, which is a serious deviation from standard practice.

The VRA had ample time to prepare for the spillage. According to checks, by July 2023, water levels in the dam had already crossed critical thresholds, signaling the need for immediate action. The volume of water coming into the dam was nearly five times the long-term average, yet the spillage did not begin until September.

Experts argue that the VRA should have started controlled spillage as early as July to prevent the large volumes of water from causing widespread flooding.

Instead, the VRA delayed the spillage and allowed water levels to reach dangerous levels, putting the dam’s integrity at risk and ultimately leading to the devastating floods.

A CEO Who Failed to Act Responsibly

Ing. Edward Kenzo, the man in charge of overseeing the operation, has defended his actions, stating on a popular TV program that everything went according to plan.

This claim is hard to reconcile with the overwhelming evidence that the VRA had the data and historical knowledge to predict the disastrous consequences of delaying the spillage.

Rather than take responsibility for the chaos, Kenzo has failed to visit affected communities or offer any sign of empathy or concern for the thousands of people whose lives have been upended.

The lack of planning for the displacement of over 40,000 people also reflects poorly on the leadership at VRA. Despite knowing that such a large-scale spillage would displace many, the plans put in place to manage the humanitarian crisis that followed was not the best. This oversight further demonstrated the incompetence of the leadership under Kenzo’s watch.

Why Kenzo Should Not Be Confirmed as CEO

The role of a CEO requires foresight, responsibility, and the ability to make informed decisions, especially when managing a critical national resource like the Akosombo Dam. Ing. Kenzo’s actions (or lack thereof) have shown a failure to properly assess the risks involved and plan accordingly.

His decision to delay the spillage, despite clear warning signs, led directly to catastrophic flooding that displaced thousands of people. Additionally, his inability to take responsibility and visit affected communities further tarnishes his credibility as a leader.

A CEO must be someone who can navigate complex situations and prioritize the safety and well-being of the people affected by such decisions.

The handling of the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage crisis shows that Ing. Edward Kenzo does not possess these qualities.

His failure to act swiftly and responsibly in this situation should disqualify him from being confirmed as the permanent CEO of the VRA.

In conclusion, the disastrous flooding resulting from the poor management of the Akosombo and Kpong dams highlights serious flaws in the leadership of the VRA.

The current acting CEO, Ing. Edward Kenzo, has proven himself unfit to lead the organization, and as such, should not be confirmed as the permanent CEO.

His inability to manage the crisis effectively, his lack of accountability, and his failure to prioritize the safety and well-being of affected communities are all reasons why he should not hold this important position.

The people of Ghana deserve better leadership at the VRA, especially when it comes to the management of critical national infrastructure.