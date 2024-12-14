Why TVET Schools Must Concentrate On Practical More Than Theory

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools play a crucial role in equipping students with the skills needed for the workforce. In many parts of the world, including Africa, there is a growing recognition that TVET schools must emphasize practical training over theoretical learning.

Here’s why focusing on hands-on experience is essential for the success of TVET institutions and their students.

Bridging the Skills Gap

Industry-Relevant Skills: One of the primary purposes of TVET education is to prepare students for specific trades and careers. Emphasizing practical training ensures that students acquire industry-relevant skills that are directly applicable to the job market. This makes them more employable and better prepared to meet the demands of employers.

Competency-Based Learning: Practical training focuses on competency-based learning, where students must demonstrate their ability to perform tasks proficiently. This approach ensures that graduates possess the necessary skills and confidence to excel in their chosen fields.

Enhancing Employability

Hands-On Experience: Employers often prioritize candidates with hands-on experience over those with solely theoretical knowledge. By concentrating on practical training, TVET schools can produce graduates who are work-ready and capable of handling real-world challenges from day one.

Adaptability and Problem-Solving: Practical training develops critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Students learn to adapt to different situations, troubleshoot issues, and find innovative solutions—qualities highly valued by employers.

Encouraging Innovation and Creativity

Real-World Applications: Practical training allows students to apply theoretical concepts to real-world situations. This not only reinforces their understanding but also encourages innovation and creativity as they work on projects and solve practical problems.

Entrepreneurship: Practical skills can also foster entrepreneurship. Students who are adept at applying their skills can start their businesses, contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Building Confidence and Self-Reliance

Skill Mastery: Regular hands-on practice enables students to master their skills, building confidence in their abilities. This self-assurance is crucial when entering the workforce, where they need to perform tasks independently and efficiently.

Real-World Exposure: Practical training often includes internships, apprenticeships, and industry placements. These experiences provide students with exposure to real work environments, helping them become more self-reliant and adaptable.

Meeting Industry Standards

Industry Collaboration: TVET schools that focus on practical training often collaborate with industries to ensure that their curricula meet current standards and requirements. This collaboration helps align training programs with the evolving needs of the job market.

Certification and Accreditation: Practical training programs often lead to certifications that are recognized by industries. These certifications serve as proof of a student’s skills and competencies, enhancing their employability.

Fostering Lifelong Learning

Continuous Improvement: Practical training instills a mindset of continuous improvement. Students learn the importance of staying updated with the latest techniques and technologies, fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

Professional Development: Skills acquired through practical training can be further developed through professional development programs. This ongoing learning is essential for career advancement and adaptation to changing industry trends.

Conclusion

Concentrating on practical training over theoretical learning in TVET schools is essential for producing skilled, employable, and innovative graduates. By providing hands-on experience, TVET institutions can bridge the skills gap, enhance employability, encourage innovation, build confidence, meet industry standards, and foster lifelong learning. As the demand for skilled labour continues to grow, the emphasis on practical training will play a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce and driving economic development.

Co-Authors: Amos Oppong (PhD), Edinah Nyakey, Dominic Prince Amenyenu, Samuel Goka, Eric Boadu, Dr. Albert Hagan, and Florence Hagan.