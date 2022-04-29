Wi-flix Announces Partnership With Ayoba To Offer Great Streaming Experience To Clients

Wi-flix, Africa’s fastest-growing online streaming and live TV platform has announced a partnership agreement with ayoba – a super-app made in Africa for the world, to offer a phenomenal streaming experience to ayoba customers.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the partnership forms Wi-flix’s bold content strategy to allow global access to diverse and exciting premium African entertainment on-demand.

It said with this partnership, ayoba customers could now access Wi-flix’s channel on ayoba to stream premium and authentic movie trailers and clips anywhere, anytime on the app.

Mr Bright Yeboah, Co-Founder of Wi-flix and Chief Operations Officer, speaking on the partnership noted that, “Over the years, the way people view and consume content had changed immensely with customers seeking easy ways to subscribe to and enjoy multiple streaming platforms.

The partnership with ayoba will therefore make it easy to reach highly engaged customers of over 10 million who can catch a glimpse of their favorite movie clips and epic trailers on Wi-flix channel on the super app,” it stated.

Mr Burak Akinci, Chief Executive Officer of ayoba said, ” It is a pleasure to welcome Wi-flix to ayoba. We are proud to work with this top quality African partner.

The Wi-flix channel is already in our top 10 channels for March 2022, so it is clear that our users are enjoying their content. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership, it said.

Mr Anthony Shaw, Wi-flix Ghana Country Director, in a brief remarks said, “This partnership gives millions of new and existing Ayoba subscribers exclusive access to a broad selection of authentic entertainment on the Wi-flix platform.

We are thrilled to exclusively partner with ayoba to bring our streaming platform to even more customers as we look to continue to grow our subscriber-base in innovative and compelling ways,” he added.

Since launching in Ghana, the online streaming platform has offered unlimited access to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora over 30,000 hours of blissful entertainment on demand plus 10 Live TV channels available at unbeatable price points anytime, anywhere.

Wi-flix is a leading African-based live streaming and subscriber video on demand provider offering authentic, originally African and international content to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora. The service offers premium content at an affordable price point as part of a bold agenda to democratize content in Africa.

Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users, with current figures showing a monthly active user base of 11.6M. The app offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps, and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.