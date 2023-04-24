Wiawso Catholic Diocese gets new Bishop

The Most Reverend Samuel Nkuah-Boateng,has been installed as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wiawso.

The episcopal ordination and installation which was held at the premises of St Joseph Senior high school saw the newly ordained Bishop been taken through the necessary rites in accordance with the norms and practices of the Catholic Church.

Most Reverend Nkuah Boateng take over from Most Reverend Kweku Essien the second Bishop of the Wiawso Diocese.

The new Bishop was born on 6th May 1968 at Bosomoiso near Wiawso in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

Most Reverend Nkuah Boateng was ordained as a priest on 28h July 2001 at our lady of Annunciation Catholic Church in Wiawso.

The ordination and installation rites were led by His Eminence Peter Cardinal Appiah Turkson and Most Reverend Henryk Mleczyslaw Jagodzinski,the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana.

His Eminence Peter Appiah Turkson asked the new Bishop to always listen to the voice of God and asked members the church to give him the needed support.

The event was attended by Traditional Authorities, Members of Parliament and Municipal and District Chief Executive from the Western North Region.

Most Reverend Nkuah Boateng in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his installation, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve him and asked the parishioners to always pray for him for God to direct him in the discharge of his duties.

He also promised to serve God in dignity and win more souls for Christ.