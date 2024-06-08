Wiawso NPP Candidate Donates Dual Desks to Education Directorate

Mr Festus Bumangama Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Wiawso Constituency, in the Western North Region, has presented 500 pieces of dual desks to the Wiawso Education Directorate.

He also donated a new desktop computer with accessories to enhance teaching and learning.

The desks are to be distributed to selected needy schools within the municipality to help solve the furniture challenge, while the desktop computer would be used at the Education office for official assignments.

Mr Bumangama Agyapong, presenting the desks at a short ceremony, said it was in response to a request made by some head teachers during his campaign tour of the constituency.

He indicated that education in the area remained his top most priority and would do everything within his power to help improve on education within the Wiawso municipality.

“As leaders we are to help solve problems and not to complain and that is exactly what am doing,” he stressed.

He promised to provide computers to help improve the teaching and learning of information and communication at the basic school level.

The Parliamentary candidate urged the constituents to disregard the propaganda by his political opponents that all his social interventions Programmes were being sponsored by the Wiawso traditional council and that he was financially prepared to ensure the development of the Constituency.

He advised the beneficiary schools to take good care of the desks for future use.

Mr Abraham Fletcher, Wiawso Municipal Education Director, commended the Parliamentary candidate for responding to the plea of the head teachers since furniture played a critical role in teaching and learning.

Mr Clement Kofi Amoako, head teacher, Wiawso college demonstration school, on behalf of the beneficiary schools, also expressed gratitude to the Parliamentary candidate, saying the furniture had come at the right time.