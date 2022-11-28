Wiawso Traditional Council installs Sompahene

A philanthropist, Mr Ramus Kwofie, has been installed Sompahene (development chief) of the Wiawso Traditional Council in the Western North Region for his immense contribution to development in the area.

Mr Kwofie, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ramus Group of Companies, recently built a 40-bed capacity Accident and Emergency Centre for the Wiawso Government Hospital.

At a colourful ceremony at the Okogyeabour Palace, Katakyie Kwasi Bumankamah II, Paramount Chief of Wiawso Traditional Council, commended Mr Kwofie and his family for initiating some development projects within his traditional area and called on other residents to emulate the gesture.

He pledged his unflinching support to the Sompahene and encouraged him to do more for communities and other government institutions that needed support.

Mr Kwofie, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to the Paramount Chief and the Wiawso Traditional Council for the honour done him and his family.

He said little did he know that the Traditional Council was monitoring his activities to better the living conditions of the people.

“What you have done will motivate me to do more self-developmental projects in the Traditional Council,” he said.

Mr Kwofie called on the residents to contribute their quota to ensuring their community’s development and admonished the youth to be God fearing and hardworking to make life better for themselves and their families.