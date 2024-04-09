Wichyskills Taps EESKAY For Gangsters Love Record Remix ‘Drill Love 2’

Budding Nigerian Artiste, Wichyskills has finally released the much-anticipated remix of ‘Drill Love’ featuring EESKAY on all digital streaming platforms.

“Drill Love’ – the fan favourite record is a rare fusion of West-African Highlife music with the Drill sound to tell a gangster’s love story.

The Afro-Drill song sees the hard-core Drill rapper share his soft side with a flawless delivery that is antithetical to EESKAY’s crashy verse the genre is known for.

With vocals like a fine-tuned guitar, Wichyskills glides superbly on the C-Man produced Afro-Drill track. His vocals immediately stimulate the interest of the listener and increases the replay value of the latest addition to his catalogue. Despite the song’s advertised gangster vibe or trope, Wichyskills’ performance brings the cushiony side of the streets to the foreground.

Afro-drill pioneer, EESKAY stays on course both thematically and sonically with his rugged-spirit single verse. Zeroing in on both street and love, the talented word-smith calves out the true essence of the song.

Wichyskills, popularly known as the Celebrity Carpenter has also released “Falling” – an alternative song as part of the two-pack project. This release comes on the back of Wichyskills’ recent song featuring Magnito. It’s the Gangster Love Era. “Drill Love 2.0” is a perfect fit for all your rap playlists.

Stream “Drill Love 2.0” on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here https://ffm.to/drill2xfalling