Widow of Prof Ohene-Frempong donates to health facilities

Mrs Janet Ohene-Frempong, widow of Prof Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, a renowned sickle cell expert and advocate, has donated items worth thousands of cedis to sickle cell clinics in two health facilities in Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the facilities included the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH).

Items presented include stationery and refreshments for the children attending the clinic.

Mrs Ohene-Frempong, also the Board Chair of Sickle Gene International Foundation USA, said the donation, in honor of her late husband, also formed part of her contribution to the sickle cell community to commemorate the 2023 World Sickle Cell Day.

World Sickle Cell Day (WSCD), marked on June 19 every year, seeks to increase public knowledge and understanding of sickle cell disease and related conditions, and the challenges experienced by patients, their families, and healthcare providers.

It was on the theme; “Support for Sickle Cell Warriors – In Honour of Prof. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong.”

Mrs Ohene- Frempong, revealed that, “Throughout his years, the Late Prof Ohene-Frempong, advocated for quality healthcare services for persons living with sickle cell disease in Ghana. It is based on this that I celebrate him, as the world celebrates World Sickle Cell Day.”

It explained, “My husband and I have known the challenges and the pain of having to live with sickle cell disease. Our son, Kwame, was born with it in May of 1972. From May 1972 until May of 2022, when my husband passed away, he devoted 50 years of his medical career to keeping as many people as possible with sickle cell disease alive”

Prof Ohene-Frempong is no longer here amongst us. But I am. And I will work along with many others to see that people living with sickle cell disease get the quality of care they deserve.

With screening for early detection and with the provision of affordable hydroxyurea and other disease-modifying medications, we can make life better for thousands of people.

This, in turn, can give people hope for when a safe, accessible, and affordable cure becomes available. Meanwhile, let us treasure and celebrate each precious life.”

Madam Awo Twumasi, President of the Sickle Cell Association of Ghana, Greater Accra Regional Hospital Chapter, and a parent of a teenager with sickle cell disease, shared the experience she had with Prof. Ohene-Frempong.

She said the donation would therefore go a long way to minimize the stress children with the disease experience while visiting the SCD clinic.

“On this World Sickle Cell Day, we are reminded of KOF’s tireless work to improve the quality of lives of people with Sickle Cell Disease.

Prof Ohene-Frempong’s motivation reaffirms our commitment to stay the course of improving the lives of people with SCD by keeping the flame alive through the advancement of newborn Screening in Ghana and strengthening our partnerships with Global healthcare organisations to make available the best treatment therapies like Hydroxyurea and related options to people with sickle cell disease.”

Prof. Ohene-Frempong, among others, was well known in the global sickle cell disease community for his tireless efforts in advocating for persons living with sickle cell disease. He brought hope to many in the sickle cell disease community, especially in Ghana.