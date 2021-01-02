Widows at Akatsi South have received support from the Evangelical Royal Generation Church and some corporate organisations as part of activities to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities.

They received bags of rice and tomato paste among other items at the Jerusalem Green View Hotel at Akatsi to put smiles on their faces and give them hope.

Pastor John-Smith Adzika, the Akatsi branch Head Pastor of the Church, described the gesture as a way of encouraging widows to remain focused and to have faith in God.

About 120 widows benefited, who exhibited their excitement and asked for God’s blessings upon the Church, the corporate world and benevolent individuals, who contributed to their welfare.

The activity is done annually in the Municipality through the help of individuals, groups and institutions targeted at reaching out to widows during festive seasons.

This year’s event marked the fourth edition, attended by people from various denominations of the church.