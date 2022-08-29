Widows at Nawaasa get support from philanthropist

Mrs Abigail Agaawena Amagnya, a Philanthropist based in the United Kingdom (UK), has financially supported 28 widows at Nawaasa, a community near Chuchuliga in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

She also organised medical screening for the widows during her recent visit to the community to interact with them.

She also presented educational materials, including mathematical sets, scientific calculators and school bags to their children to assist them in their education.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Chuchuliga after the gesture, Mrs Amagnya said it was her desire to see widows in the community live healthy and decent lives and, therefore, opted to support them in her own little way.”

“The little I have, I share with them. I have done this for the past two years. This is what God wants me to do,” she said.

Mrs Amagnya said all medical equipment, including electronic blood pressure (BP) and glucometer machines with their accompanying test strips and infrared thermometre would be shared among health facilities within Chuchuliga.

Speaking on the medical screening exercise, she said a team of health professionals screened the widows for health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, malaria, and other possible underlying health conditions.

They identified some widows who were known hypertensive patients but defaulted in their treatment, owing to the lack of money to buy their hypertensive medicines.

“When I was notified, we had to immediately get them their hypertensive medications and any other medicines prescribed by the health team to assist them,” Mrs Amagnya said.

She said she was concentrating on the widows for now though other less privileged persons in communities across the Municipality needed some support.

Madam Akua Atampugu, the leader of the widows, expressed gratitude to Mrs Amagnya for the care extended to them over the years.

She recalled that even when Mrs Amagnya was away in the UK, she still sent assorted food items and money to them during the yuletide.

The widows prayed that God grants her and her family good health and wealth to continue to extend love and support to them.