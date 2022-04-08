Wife of Former Vice President Aliu Mahama to be buried on Saturday

The family of Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, wife of Former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama has confirmed her mortal remains would be interred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, by Islamic traditions

Mr Abdul Rahman Mahama, nephew of Former Vice President and head of the funeral planning committee who disclosed this to the GNA, said the state will play some role in her burial and funeral rites, but did not disclose what was involved.

He said Hajia Ramatu would be buried beside her husband at a private cemetery close to the couple’s residence at Kalpohin last stop, in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

Before her demise, Hajia Ramatu was the proprietor of Rahama Foundation School Complex in Tamale.

She played crucial role in organising women, especially those from less endowed communities in Northern Ghana to empower them for self-sufficiency.

Even though she discharged her role as Second lady of Ghana with distinction during her husband’s turner, she was actively engaged in her women empowerment drive on the quiet and on low profile.

Hajia Ramatu died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday April 7, after short illness.

She was 70 and left behind four children including the current Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama