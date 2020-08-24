A wild bear was caught in the Italian Alps after he entered a mountain town and attacked a police officer, the Trentino provincial government said on Sunday.

Bears, an endangered species, are causing increasing concern in Trentino, an Alpine province just south of German-speaking South Tyrol.

The attack took place at around 10:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Saturday in Andalo, some 35 kilometres north-west of the provincial capital Trento.

The bear, said to be two-and-a-half years old and weighing 121 kilograms, pounced on the policeman by a lakeside area where he was taking a walk with a friend before going on duty.

According to authorities this was the first attack by a male bear in Trentino.

The man was thrown to the ground and suffered multiple wounds. The bear was caught hours later, sedated and taken to a fenced-off area, the provincial government said.

The bear was captured at around 4 am while picking up food from garbage bins, “unconcerned about lights and human presence,” the statement added.

Later on Sunday, the provincial government said that they chose the “reversible” option of capturing rather than killing the bear.

“It wasn’t a easy decision, but we preferred capturing him and opt for a reversible choice as there was a possibility, however small, that the captured bear was not the aggressor,” Trento province President Maurizio Fugatti said.

He added that the attack “shows how justified the alarm bells we’ve been ringing about the bear situation in Trentino in the past few months are. This situation is becoming increasingly unmanagable.”

Trentino’s woods were re-populated with bears years ago, as part of an EU-funded programme. As a result, their encounters with humans have become more common, and potentially dangerous.

In June, a father-and-son pair were attacked by a female bear while on a trail. The bear was caught in late July and released after being fitted with a radio collar to track her movements.

Another bear, known as “Papillon” after the prison escape novel and movie, has escaped after capture twice, and authorities no longer have a signal for him as he recently lost his radio collar.