Wild night of partying as Black Sherif rocks “Mozama Disco” concert

Black Sherif made his first major show in Ghana a memorable one as he thrilled hundreds of fans with some nostalgic tunes and an ecstatic performance at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Since he made his breakthrough in 2021, a concert from the international music star was highly anticipated, and it turned out to be a wonderful experience with lots of thrills.

The concert, dubbed Mozama Disco (The Genesis), was fully sold out, with lots of interesting side attractions that kept the whole venue buzzing throughout the night.

The event started with a meet and greet session where fans who were present at the event had photo opportunities and autographs of the fast-rising star.

Black Sherif, when he took the stage, demonstrated why he was the top Ghanaian music star currently as he rocked the stage with songs on “The Villain I Never Was” album as well as songs he released before his rise to stardom.

Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, made a surprise cameo on stage as he performed the “Countryside” hit single together with Black Sherif.

Black Sherif also brought to the stage the Nigerian-born rapper and singer Darkoo as they performed the “Always” song that took the world by storm.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, during the concert, was grateful to all the individuals who supported his desire to put on a spectacle of this nature.

“Last hour, Mozama Disco, it happened. They said it wasn’t gonna happen but live, it happened. Kk representing, me be that” he said.

KiDi, Cina Soul, Gyakie, La Meme Gang, Fameye, Lasmid, and Wendy Shay were among the Ghanaian artists who performed at the show, delighting audiences with some of their hit songs.