The containment of wildfires slightly increased in Northern California as tens of thousands of residents were forced to evacuate as of Tuesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The LNU Complex fires burning across the North Bay continue to spread in Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties as firefighters slightly increased their control of the conflagrations, Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the LNU fires have consumed 352,913 acres (1,428 square km), with containment at 27 percent. Five people have died and 937 structures have been destroyed with nearly 30,000 still threatened.

Firefighters reported 17 percent containment of the CZU Complex fires which were burning 78,869 acres across western parts of San Mateo County and the Santa Cruz Mountains on Tuesday.

The massive SCU Lightning Complex fires, burning in seven counties in East Bay, South Bay and San Joaquin Valley, spread across 363,772 acres with 15 percent containment, officials said Tuesday morning.

“This is going to be a marathon that we’re on,” said Santa Clara Cal Fire Unit Chief Jake Hess in a press conference on Monday.

Rampaging fires have forced the evacuation of 77,000 people in Santa Cruz County as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said. San Mateo County officials are asking for donations to help those impacted by the fires.

Northern California winemakers are also facing the severe impact of wildfires on grapes at harvest time. “I think there’s a better chance than not that we make almost no wine this year,” Noah Dorrance of Reeve Wines was quoted as saying in a report by the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday.