Wildfire Near Dalaman Airport in Turkey Extinguished

A wildfire has been extinguished near Dalaman airport in Turkey’s south-west, the country’s transport minister, Adil Karaismailoglu, said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish forestry department reported that firefighters and special aviation were trying to take control of a forest fire in the area of ​​Dalaman airport.

“The fire in the immediate vicinity of the Dalaman airport was quickly extinguished, the airport did not stop its operation,” Karaismailoglu told a briefing.

Presidential administration spokesman Fahrettin Altun said on Sunday that, over the past 12 days, 239 fires in 47 provinces have been taken under control or extinguished, and five forest fires in the south of the country were still burning.

In late July, massive fires erupted in over 40 Turkish provinces, including those on the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, claiming lives of eight people and injuring 864 others.