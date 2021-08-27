Wildfire situation eases in Russia as 177 blazes still burn

Russia’s forestry agency reported the country’s wildfire situation was easing up, although there were still 177 blazes burning across an area of around half a million hectares.

At its peak this summer, the fires were scorching more than 4 million hectares at the same time, fuelled by drought and high temperatures.

More than 9,000 people were still battling the flames with the support of 33 fire-fighting aircraft, the agency said.

The most severely affected area remains the republic of Yakutia in eastern Siberia.

According to the authorities there, the emergency services are in the process of cutting wider firebreaks to prevent the flames from spreading farther.

Many fires have been located far away from villages and towns. Nevertheless, they have been dangerous to people’s health due to the smoke, which can travel thousands of kilometres.