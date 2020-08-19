Wildfires forced closure of more than 20 parks and evacuation of tens of thousands of residents across the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California of the United States, officials said Wednesday.

Residents in Santa Clara County were ordered to evacuate due to fire danger as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Wildfires have closed more than 20 parks in the greater Bay Area at the peak of summer vacation season, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Nearly two dozen dangerous wildfires were spreading Wednesday morning in and around the Santa Cruz Mountains along the Pacific coast, prompting 22,000 people to evacuate their homes, officials said.

An air quality monitor in downtown San Francisco showed air quality at “unhealthy” levels on Wednesday. San Jose State University canceled all in-person and online classes for the day due to projected unhealthy air quality as wildfires sent smoke across the area, according to a report on San Francisco Chronicle.

Californian firefighters battled 367 known fires on Wednesday, said California governor Gavin Newsom at a news briefing Wednesday, adding that there had been 6,754 fires across the state so far since this fire season started, compared to 4,007 at this point last year.