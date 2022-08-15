Wildlife Division calls for collaboration to protect dwindling forest resources

Mr Oliver Chelewura, the Principal Manager, Bono Regional Office of the Forestry Commission (FC), Wildlife Division, has called for a collaborative effort from the public to support the Division to protect and restore dwindling wildlife resources.

He said the benefits of wildlife for humankind’s existence were enormous and therefore, prudent for the populace to support the Division to protect the resources to save “our lives.’

Mr Chelewura made the appeal when speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani about the closed-hunting season measures being taken and the way forward to restore the diminishing wildlife resources in the country.

”I can say the number of our wildlife species is reducing because people these days hear names of animals, but they do not see them, now if you want to see real wildlife you must go to our protected reserves”, he said.

Mr. Chelewura cited ”even those trading in bush meat complain they suffer to get the meat these days because the hunters are not getting the catches, which justify the claim the numbers of wildlife were reducing”.

On the challenges confronting the regional office, Mr Chelewura said his outfit lacked the required personnel to monitor and protect animals in the unprotected off reserves

He said the Division embarked on constant education about wildlife protection and conservation of the residents around those unprotected areas, hoping that they would change their mindset to be law-abiding.

Mr Chelewura said the protected areas such as national parks and wildlife reserves had personnel who patrolled the areas 24 hours every day.

He stated another challenge was hunters not acquiring the mandatory license to enable them to hunt, saying, ‘when they come for the license from the Commission, it enables us to regulate their activities.”

Mr. Chelewura explained before a license would be issued, a hunter must tell the Division the exact forest he intended to hunt in and the kind of animal to kill, saying based on these conditions that a license was issued.

He expressed worry that some hunters thought the requirements were too restrictive and therefore found it difficult to come for the license and preferred to illegally hunt for the animals against public interest.

Mr. Chelewura, therefore, advised the hunters and other stakeholders to obey the rules, measures and directives laid down by the Division by securing the licenses to help regulate the sector to halt the indiscriminate killing of animals.

“If they obeyed our directives, we would be able to regulate their activities to ensure they hunt the animals sustainably to maintain the numbers,” he said.