Wildlife Group Urges Global Action to Prevent Future Pandemics at Source

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) this week intensified its push for a global treaty aimed at stopping future pandemics before they begin.

As negotiators from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) member states prepare for final talks in Geneva next month, the conservation organization is advocating for a legally binding Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Agreement that prioritizes halting outbreaks at their origin—particularly where humans, wildlife, and livestock intersect.

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the launch of negotiations, the proposed agreement faces a critical juncture. Governments will meet April 7–11 to finalize terms, with adoption slated for May at the WHO’s annual assembly. The WCS, which has advised policymakers throughout the process, warned that without bold commitments to curb zoonotic disease spillover—such as through regulating high-risk wildlife trade or mitigating habitat destruction—the world risks repeating the cycle of chaos seen during COVID-19.

“The next pandemic will most likely come from a pathogen jumping from animals to humans,” said Dr. Susan Lieberman, WCS Vice President for International Policy, during a speech to negotiators on Thursday. She emphasized that traditional public health responses alone are insufficient, urging instead a “systems-based” One Health approach that integrates environmental, animal, and human health strategies. While praising the draft agreement’s inclusion of prevention measures, Lieberman stressed that stronger language is needed to address root causes, such as unregulated wildlife markets and land-use changes that drive wildlife into closer contact with people.

As the only major conservation group with a dedicated wildlife health program operating in nearly 60 countries—primarily in the Global South—WCS has leveraged its field expertise to shape the treaty’s focus. Its scientists have repeatedly highlighted how practices like illegal wildlife trafficking and urbanization near biodiverse habitats create hotspots for disease emergence. The group’s recommendations include bolstering surveillance at wildlife-livestock-human interfaces and investing in local communities to reduce reliance on high-risk activities.

Yet challenges loom. The push for binding commitments comes amid growing geopolitical fractures, with some nations resisting enforceable measures. Lieberman cautioned against backsliding, noting that pathogens “know no borders.” She called the current draft a fragile compromise and urged countries to strengthen—not dilute—provisions in key sections like Article 4 (Pandemic Prevention) and Article 5 (One Health Approach).

The stakes, experts argue, extend beyond public health. Pandemics cost the global economy an estimated $11.5 trillion since 2020, with marginalized communities bearing the brunt of both disease and economic fallout. Critics of weak prevention measures warn that underfunding proactive strategies—like protecting ecosystems or monitoring wildlife diseases—will prove costlier in the long term.

With negotiations entering their final weeks, WCS leaders framed the agreement as a litmus test for global solidarity. “Future generations will judge whether we chose the road of collaboration or regret,” Lieberman said. The question now is whether governments will prioritize prevention—or remain trapped in a cycle of panic and neglect.