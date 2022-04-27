William Amponsah billed to compete at 10km Okpekpe race in Nigeria

William Amponsah, Ghana’s leading long-distance athlete will compete at this year’s Okpekpe race in Edo State, Nigeria on May 28, 2022.

The race which happens to be the eight edition, would witness top athletes from the African continent compete for the ultimate prize.

Amponsah, has competed in numerous races in Nigeria, with his race being the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon which he was part of the top 10.

The 22-year-old student of University of Education Winneba  also competed in the 21-Kilometer Half Marathon at the ECOWAS Athletics Championships held in Kaduna.

He recently won National Cross-Country Competition which took place in Akyem Oda with impressive time frame of 28.16 seconds

Amponsah, has in recent years won the Kwahu Easter Marathon, Millenium Marathon and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.

 

