William Amponsah to compete at Great North Run in Newcastle

Ghanaian long-distance runner William Amponsah has secured an elite place at the upcoming Great North Run in Newcastle, London.

The 21-km marathon, scheduled to take place on September 11, 2022, would see the decorated long-distance runner compete with the thousands expected to partake in the marathon.

Amponsah recently competed in the men’s 5000 metres at the just ended Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium.

The 22-year old student of the University of Education, Winneba, finished the 5000m race having placed 13th with a Personal Best of 13:51.63 seconds.

He is the current record holder of the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games. He broke the previous records in the 5000m and 10000m at the 2022 GUSA Games in Accra.

Amponsah has in the last three years won the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon, the Millenium Marathon, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.