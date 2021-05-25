William Amponsah Ghana’s leading long-distance athlete is set to participate in 2021 Marrakesh International Marathon in Morocco.

His participation in the international race was at the invitation of the organisers of the event through the initiative of Medivents Consult.

The race fixed for Saturday, September 19, in Marrakesh would see the top Ghanaian athlete competing with other international athletes across the continent and from Europe.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult – Media, Public Relations, Marketing and Events Management outfit disclosed this to Mrs. Imane Ouaadil Ambassador of Morocco to Ghana when the athlete paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador.

He said the athlete is expected to leave Ghana on September 17, and return on September 20.

Amponsah, assured the Ambassador that he would train hard to lift the image of Ghana high at the competition.

He said it was always his intention to rub shoulders with international athletes, hence he would take the opportunity to showcase his talents at the event.

Amponsah has in the last three years won the Kwahu Easter Marathon, Millenium Marathon and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.
Amponsah promised to put up an excellent performance to make Ghana proud.

Mrs. Ouaadil assured the team of her outfits support and urged the athlete to remain focus and perform well at the competition.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTaxi driver found dead at Akyempim
Next articleInmates at Sekondi Central Prisons protest against poor quality of food
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here