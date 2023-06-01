William Gomes, Renowned British-Bangladeshi Activist, Appeals to Global Leaders for Multilateral Sanctions on Bangladesh Amidst Deepening Political Crisis

Dear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom,

I write this letter as a British-Bangladeshi freelance journalist and human rights activist, William Gomes, to draw your urgent attention to the escalating political tensions and human rights violations in Bangladesh, my country of origin.

Reports from credible organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the United Nations have documented a worrying increase in abuses perpetrated by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The democratic integrity of the nation is in jeopardy, with mounting instances of governmental persecution against political opponents, suppression of peaceful demonstrations, and human rights abuses.

With this in mind, and following the recent appeal of six US Congress members to US President Joe Biden, I am reaching out to you as leaders of nations with longstanding partnerships with Bangladesh and a shared commitment to democracy and human rights.

I respectfully urge your governments to consider imposing multilateral sanctions on Bangladesh. These sanctions should target not only individuals undermining democratic norms but also key sectors of the Bangladeshi economy, including ready-made garments, textiles and fabrics, leather goods, and pharmaceuticals. Additional sanctions should consider:

Financial Services: Implementing restrictions on Bangladeshi financial institutions. Energy Sector: Enforcing restrictions on trade involving key goods in this sector. Shipping and Transport: Regulating this sector to limit the flow of goods and services. Dual-use Goods and Technology: Controlling exports that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. Asset Freeze and Visa Ban: Enforcing sanctions on individuals believed to be undermining democratic processes. Arms Embargo: Restricting the sale or transfer of arms to Bangladesh.

I understand the complexities and potential consequences of implementing such measures, but these are unprecedented times that call for decisive actions. The erosion of democratic values, as manifested by the ongoing marginalization and persecution of human rights defenders, journalists, and critics, warrants serious attention and urgent intervention.

I implore you to use your influence as a leader in the international community to stand firm against this tide of repression. The democratic integrity of nations and the rights of individuals to express their views without fear of reprisal are foundational to our shared values. A failure to act could signal a tacit acceptance of the status quo and set a worrying precedent for other nations.

Your intervention can help safeguard the principles of freedom, justice, and equality that are currently under threat in Bangladesh. I trust that you will consider these requests seriously and take appropriate action to address this pressing issue.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. I eagerly await your response.

Yours sincerely,

William Gomes, British-Bangladeshi Journalist & Human Rights Activist, York, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom.