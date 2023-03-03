William Kpormatsi ticked to win Akatsi South Parliamentary seat

Mr William Kpormatsi, a former Parliamentary Primaries aspirant for the Akatsi South National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has expressed his readiness to contest the Parliamentary primaries in the Constituency.

Mr Kpormatsi, 45, a financial and business investment expert and an old student of Akatsi Senior Technical School, is making his third parliamentary primaries attempt, which is slated for Saturday, May 13.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after declaring his readiness to capture the seat from the current lawmaker, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, who ruled for 12 years.

He revealed that both the young and the elderly were calling for a new representation in Parliament “since the incumbent MP has done his part and there must be someone to do better than what we experienced over the years.”

Mr Kpormatsi, also the Chief Executive of W-Life Ventures, stated that he would continue to champion his transformational agenda in the areas of health, education, youth empowerment, and others as he has done in previous years without being an MP if given the nod.

He also appealed to the delegates to make the right choice by voting for him irrespective of any acts of political influence during the Election Day.

Mr Selorm Ameza, a youth activist and social commentator, in a statement, said the incumbent MP had done three terms already “so change would not be a bad idea.”

He argued that Akatsi was yet to have an MP or a Municipal Chief Executive who has attended any of the two Senior High Schools in Akatsi South.

“It means Akatsi Secondary Technical which was established in 1991 is yet to produce an MP or even an MCE, nonetheless, Akatsi has students at high places worthy of praise. This is why I am considering William as the best candidate”.

Mr Kpormatsi would also face competition from one other aspirant, Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), bringing the number of aspirants to three in Akatsi South.