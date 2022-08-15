William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election

Kenya’s Deputy President, William Ruto, has won the country’s presidential election by ‘a hair.’

Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Mr Ruto winner of the tightly-contested presidential race after he garnered 50.5 per cent of the vote, according to the official results.

Mr Ruto’s closest contender, Raila Odinga, 77, polled 48.8 per of the votes.

Mr Ruto, 55, contested the presidency for the first time as against Mr Odinga, who has now lost on five attempts.

Mr Odinga’s campaign team made vote-rigging allegations, leading to delays in the announcement of the presidential results Monday afternoon.

Four of the seven members of the electoral commission refused to endorse the result, describing it as “opaque”.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election,” said Juliana Cherera, the vice-chairperson of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We are going to give a comprehensive statement… and again we urge Kenyans to keep calm,” she said.

Mr Ruto has served as deputy president for 10 years, but fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Mr Odinga to succeed him.

He is a successful businessman and one of Kenya’s biggest maize farmers.

He worked as a street trader when he was a teenager – and he portrays himself as champion of the downtrodden.

In 2013, he was charged by the International Criminal Court over post-election violence – but the charges were later dropped.