Williams Sarpong Anarfi is a ‘Fraudster’ and Criminal Using Mahama’s Name – Kevin Taylor

Outspoken Ghanaian journalist and social commentator Kevin Taylor has accused Williams Sarpong Anarfi of being a fraudster and a criminal, allegedly using former President John Mahama’s name in a fraudulent gold deal.

Speaking during his live broadcast, Taylor alleged that Anarfi attempted to conduct an illicit gold transaction by falsely associating it with the former president. According to Taylor, this scheme, if successful, could have severely damaged the reputation of Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The deal he wanted to use John Mahama’s name to do would have destroyed the NDC,” Taylor stated, adding that Anarfi is also involved in other fraudulent activities.

Taylor further claimed that Anarfi, who presents himself as a medical doctor, is not a qualified practitioner. He alleged that the accused operates an illegitimate hospital around the Spintex area in Accra.

Describing Anarfi as a major player in gold-related fraud, Taylor called on the Ghana Police Service to take swift action and arrest him.

As of now, there has been no response from Williams Sarpong Anarfi regarding these allegations. The Ghana Police Service has also not issued any public statement on the matter.