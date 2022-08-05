Willie Amponsah, Ghana’s Men’s 5,000 Metres Champion

William Amponsah will be running round the track in the Alexander Stadium for 12 and a half times.

He says he is never afraid of the East Africans as he has prepared well for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Amponsah is representing Ghana as the West African champion. He shares some insights about his demanding event and himself. He discovered his running talent when he was at JHS and he has since competed in many events. He believes in himself and his target is the medal zone

More to come

GOC Communications