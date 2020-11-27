Wilmar Africa Limited rice has launched two new brands of tasty and quality local rice in Ghana to support local rice farmers.

The brands namely – Fortune Emo Pa Local Rice and Viking Emo Local Rice – are to provide Ghanaians with alternatives and bring some exciting innovations into the local rice industry.

Both brands consist of premium jasmine rice grown in the Volta Region and will bring more variety to rice consumers in Ghana.

Wilmar is also the manufacturer of Frytol cooking oil and the producers of Fortune and Viking rice.

“Considering the needs of Ghanaians when it comes to local rice, Wilmar Africa has endeavoured to mill the Fortune and Viking local rice brands in the best rice mill in Ghana to offer unmatched quality and taste,” a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said.

Speaking at the launch of Fortune and Viking local rice, Mr Kwame Wiafe, General Manager of Wilmar, said: “Wilmar Africa is venturing into local rice to support and continue the development of rice farming in Ghana with the aim of boosting domestic rice production, creating more jobs to promote self-sufficiency and enhancing the economy as import reduces.”

“The Fortune and Viking brands will be available across all the regions from today. With our already existing industry experience, we assure our consumers of well-packaged and tasty jasmine local rice with the highest grade in the market,” he said.

Mr. Kwame Wiafe added: “The rice sector remains a highly viable one, for this reason, we have ventured into local production to support local farmers and also make rice farming more attractive for existing and aspiring farmers.”

Rice, he said, was not only a food crop but also had the potential for making significant contributions to the national economy.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to patronise the Fortune and Viking Emo Pa local rice.

“I urge all stakeholders to double their efforts at developing a competitive local rice industry that will create jobs, increase incomes, reduce imports and save the Ghana Cedi,” Mr. Kwame Wiafe concluded.

Wilmar International is the world’s leading integrated multinational Agribusiness group with head office in Singapore.

It operates 850 factories in 35 countries across five continents, including Asia and Africa and generates more than $ 40 Billion annual turnover.

In Ghana, Wilmar operates an integrated business model in the agriculture the sector with a holding interest in Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) – a leading oil palm plantation business and which is listed on Ghana’s stock exchange.

Wilmar Africa Ltd, which its manufacturing arm in Ghana, is one of the largest manufacturing business entities and are the producers of Frytol Cooking Oil and importers of Fortune Rice brands among others.

Wilmar directly employs more than 3,000 staff in Ghana and is one of the largest taxpayers with annual tax contribution of more than Ghc200 million into the national coffers.