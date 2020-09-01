The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa-East, Mr. Wilson Arthur, has reiterated government’s commitment to improve equity to access basic healthcare needs of Ghanaians.

The DCE said the government identified healthcare as paramount to the development and well-being of every District.

Mr. Arthur who is also the NPP Parliamentary aspirant in the December 07 elections, said this when he jointly cut the tape with the Queenmother of Essaman, Nana Manu Owhu Hanye to commission an ultra-modern Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Essaman in the Wassa-East District of the Western Region.

The DCE disclosed that the Assembly has earmarked four CHPS compounds to be established in the District, adding that plans were advanced to build nursing quarters for staff of the healthcare facilities to improve efficiency of labour.

The DCE donated 80 pieces of nose masks, thermometer guns and hand sanitizers to the facility.

He advised nurses at the facility to ensure that all the hygienic and safety protocols were strictly followed to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The DCE hinted that a new Community center would be established in the town and asked the people to vote for him as their Parliamentary Candidate and retain President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 07 general elections.

The District Director of Health Services, Mr Emmanuel Afeku, lauded the DCE, the Assembly and the Queenmother of the town for the completion of the project.

He stressed the need to set up a committee to steer healthcare affairs in the District and pointed out that the healthcare facility would go a long way to better the health care needs of the people.