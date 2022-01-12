Win a soul for Christ this year – Apostle Donkor

Fulfilling the mandate of mankind was essential in the daily lives of Christians hence winning souls, rescuing the perishing from their bondage must be prioritized by every Christian.

Apostle Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor, the Central West Territorial Apostle of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has advocated that in a Facebook live stream on Monday

The streaming is aimed at reaching over 100,000 people across the world to know and draw more closer to their maker.

He said soul winning was a divine commandment given by God to all Christians, which they must keep.

Preaching on the theme; The Journey of Blessings, Apostle Donkor said 2022 was a year of increased blessing therefore Christians must take advantage of the year and work towards redeeming their portion.

He said Christians must strive through the hard journey to obtain the blessing of God adding that, the mandate of the Church was to generate souls for heaven and described it as a primary responsibility.

“Look put for people in your area who don’t go to church and preach to them until they come to believe in Jesus and accept Him” Apostle Donkor said.

Apostle Donkor who is the Former General Secretary of CACI said the whole world was in darkness and that it would take Christians and Evangelists to bring the light of the gospel to the world.

He urged Christians to live according to the gospel so that their godly lives would draw others to the maker.

The Central West Territorial Apostle said those who win souls for Christ were wise and that God would reward all soul winners.

He cautioned Christians on Judgement day, adding that whether good or bad, everyone would appear before the seat of Christ so it was important to preach the Gospel to all people to impact the knowledge of God in them.