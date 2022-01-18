“Win against Olympics is a huge boost for us” – Aduana Stars Coach

Asare Bediako, Head Coach of Aduana Stars says their victory against Great Olympics will serve as a huge boost in their quest to secure a top spot finish at the end of the season.

The “Ogyaa” Boys delivered an extra-ordinary comeback to edge Great Olympics 3-2 in a match-week 24 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the Coach Bediako, the win was a special one for him having earned his first away win after taking the mantle as head coach.

“I have always prayed for an away win since I took charge of the team to boost my chances of getting into the top four. Aduana is a big club and fans get worried when we are ninth or tenth, so we are poised in getting more away wins to get into the top four.

“The target is not to win the league but the target is to be in the top four or top five at the end of the season, but you can never tell what would happen especially in this season,’’ he said in a post-match interview.

Aduana Stars who are just four points outside the top four spot would host Medeama in a match-week 25 encounter to be played in Dormaa on Sunday.