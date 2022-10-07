Win The Galamsey Fight Or Else, Posterity Will Judge You – Gabby To Akufo-Addo

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko is starting by his earlier comment that posterity shall not forgive President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the current generation if the fight against illegal small scale mining (galamsey) is not won.

He made an earlier comment regarding the fight against galamsey that government must win the ‘war’ saying that, “Posterity will surely judge as meanly and legitimately so if we do not protect for future generations what was bequeathed to us.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that the fight against Galamsey has not been an easy one.

He said he has not achieved the results he was looking for in the fight but the government is determined to win the battle against the menace.