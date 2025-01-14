Winneba Command And Staff Training School of Ghana Police Service ‘Grounded’ by Afenyo-Markin

Falling in line with the State Capture agenda of the outgone NPP government, the dishonourable Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, did not disappoint by capturing a portion of the land of the Ghana Police Command and Staff Training School in Winneba.

A huge portion of land of the Training School has been captured by the sinking MP, where he has put up a huge mansion which may dwarf Jubilee House.

Sadly, Afenyo-Markin’s latest mansion sited on the Training School grounds, has virtually collapsed the School. The building is sited on a part of the School land where bullets that are discharged during training exercises, lodge, hence, no effective training has taken place in the School in the last four years.

Following Afenyo-Markin’s brazen action, some of his yobs followed suit by also putting up buildings on the School land.

For reasons best known to only the Police Administration in Accra, they have deliberately turned down requests from the Training School to run short courses there for almost four years now.

Intelligence picked up indicate that the plan was to make the Training School appear as a ‘cancerous appendage’ of the Ghana Police Service that ought to be amputated or severed from the main body.

By this well calculated plan, Afenyo- Markin, acting as the hyena, would then gladly devour the carcass, that is, buy the entire Training School at a paltry price, just as is the case with his unpatriotic colleagues in the New Patriotic Party (NPP). What a classic paradox!!

Dr. Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(unfazed son of the upright peasant farmer)