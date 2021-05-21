Right Reverend Paa Solomon Grant Essilfie, Presiding Bishop of the Winneba Diocese of the Methodist Church-Ghana, has reminded societies within the dioceses to be mindful of the duration of their services and to observe the COVID-19 protocols to protect them from the virus.

They must also explore other channels and avenues to reach out to members and others to preach the gospel in the communities with the pandemic in mind.

Rt. Rev. Paa Grant Essilfie gave the reminder in an address he delivered at the 60th Annual synod of the Diocese hosted by Winneba Circuit in Winneba.

The Synod was on the theme: “Discipleship: Teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ-the Role of the Holy Spirit.”

It took stock of the previous year’s activities and agreed to forge ahead with evangelism amid the pandemic.

Focusing his sermon on the ‘Holy Spirit and discipleship’, he said “It is exclusively the work of the Holy Spirit to convict, make us recognize and renounce our sinful ways.”

He said the role of the Holy Spirit in discipleship was clearly enshrined in the book of the Acts of the Apostles, adding that conversion and regeneration were divine works that manifested through the Holy Spirit.

“Without keeping in step with Him, discipleship is a fruitless venture and with regard let us abide in Christ and keep in step with the Spirit to work through us to produce lasting spiritual fruits,” he stressed.

He announced that the Diocese would continue to equip and empower evangelists to continue with the vision of the church by planting at least fifty churches by 2024.

He charged all Circuits to intensify their survey for possible areas for the planting of churches and also equip the evangelists and the young people to spearhead the church’s vision, especially in newly developed areas to win more souls into the vineyard of Christ.

The Church, he noted, changed the world not by making converts, but by making disciples and pledged the diocesan office’s readiness to extend a helping hand to them when necessary.

He urged all ministers and stewards to show commitment in tithing and emphasized the need for them to lead exemplary lives for others to emulate.

Bishop Grant Essilfie informed the Synod of some projects the Diocesan office was undertaking, which included a Hotel in its second phase and called for support to complete it on schedule.

He announced that Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin donated GHc50,000.00 towards the project aside from the much support to the Church.

He appealed to other philanthropists to come to their aid towards the completion of the project.

The Diocese has built a 4-bedroom house at Gomoa Ankamu in the Apam Circuit for the wife and children of the late Very Rev. James K. Saah in fulfilment of the promise made during his burial service and it has since been dedicated and officially handed over to the family, he stated.

On behalf of the Diocese, I expressed appreciation, to philanthropist, well-wishers and all who in diverse ways supported this worthy course in cash and kindness and prayed for blessings on them.

He applauded the Winneba Circuit for hosting the synod three consecutive times and expressed appreciation to Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu, for supporting Reverend Ministers in the Diocese, during the lockdown.

The Diocesan Lay Movement Council, he noted, also donated Personal Protective Equipment to Breman Asikuma Senior High and the Circuit presented food items to members, particularly the aged and children during the peak of the COVID-19.