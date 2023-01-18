Winneba-Sister City of Charlottesville constructs library, ICT for Coast Bridge Academy

A-23 member-delegation from Winneba Sister-City of Charlottesville, Virginia (USA), has inspected a new library and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre it is constructing for the Coast Bridge Academy at Akosua Village, a community at Winneba, the Effutu Municipal capital.

The project, largely funded with a grant from the Albemarle Rotary Club Foundation in Charlottesville, is part of the Memorandum of Understating (MOU) between the two-sister cities (Winneba-Charlotteville).

The delegation, led by David Norris, former Charlottesville Mayor, was taken round the school by Mr Bright Hedo Doglo, the Chief Executive Officer.

The members inspected the ongoing project, which is 85 per cent complete, and socialised with the pupils.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Norris said they visited the school after joining the people of Winneba in their annual masquerade festival.

He gave the assurance that the facility would be fully stocked with teaching and learning materials so the pupils could learn to become better-informed.

Mr Doglo enumerated some of its challenges such as lack of adequate infrastructure to enrol more children and appealed to corporate bodies to go to their aid.

He thanked the delegation and Charlottesville Rotarians for their immense support towards the educational foundation of children and was hopeful it would translate into academic excellence.

The school was founded in 2018 with six children and currently has about 100 pupils from some of the poorest communities in Winneba, especially the Akosua dragnet fishing village.