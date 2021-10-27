Winner of 2021/22 GPL to pocket GH¢250k

The winner of the 2021/22 Premier League will earn GHC 250,000 as prize money at the end of the season.

This was announced by President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, during the launch of the football season at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

The League winner would take home a trophy and cash prize of GHC 250,000 and 40 gold medals whiles the 1st and 2nd Runner up receive GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals, and GHC 80,000, 40 Bronze medals respectively.

In Division One, Winners of the various Zones (One, Two, and Three) would also receive a brand new car and 40 medals as reward packages in the second-tier competition while the second-placed teams take home GHC 30,000 and 30 silver medals each.

For the Women’s League, the Winner would be rewarded with GHC 50,000 and 40 Gold medals while the Runner up receives GHC 30,000 and 40 Silver medals. Each of the 20 participating clubs would receive jerseys, team bags, movable mini goalposts, footballs, ball bags, cones, and shin guards.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on Friday, October 29, 2021, with newly promoted side Accra Lions set to square off with Elmina Sharks in the season’s opening blockbuster at the Accra Sports stadium.

This season’s league would also receive a major boost in the area of Television coverage as official broadcast right holder StarTimes is set to invest $1 million in production and promotion of the elite competition. Over 150 live games would be broadcast across the globe.