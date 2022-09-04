Winner of 2022/23 betPawa GPL to receive GH₵ 300,000 cash prize

The winner of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League will receive a GH₵ 300,000 cash prize.

This was announced by Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who also revealed that the first and second-runners-up for the season would receive GH₵ 200,000 and GH₵ 80,000 respectively.

Speaking at the launch of the betPawa Ghana Premier League in Accra, Mr. Okraku was grateful to betPawa for coming on board to support the league after years without a title sponsor.

“We are super excited because betPawa has joined our football ecosystem and has made a good investment that is going to ensure that our premier brand sees the light of day.

“We are thankful to betPawa for their trust in the GFA leadership and also supporting the league as part of their responsibility to give back to society,” he said.

Mr. Okraku congratulated reigning champions Asante Kotoko and urged others to put up their best as they fight for the coveted league title.

He further stated that the GFA awards would be brought back at the end of the season as players and officials who excelled would be honoured.

A new mascot, “)K)dee Pawa” and a new betPawa Premier League logo was also unveiled during the launch of the season, as well as a new official song for the league.

The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League would commence on Friday, September 9, 2022.