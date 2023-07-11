Winner of Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon to carry home GHC10k

The winner of the 2nd Edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM) will take home GHC 10,000 as prize money in addition to other gifts from corporate bodies.

A statement signed by Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult – organisers of the event said, the prize money applies to both male and female winners of the 21-Kilometre race.

It added that, the winners would also receive medals and certificates for their outstanding performance on the day.

According to the statement, the second placed athletes in both male and female categories would also receive GHC5,000 each, whilst GHC 3,000 each would go for the third placed athletes in both male and female categories.

It said fourth and fifth placed athletes in both male and female categories would receive GHC 2,000 and GHC 1,000 each whilst sixth to tenth placed athletes would receive consolation prizes and gifts from organisers.

In the 10-kilometre category, the winner would take home GHC1,000 with second and third placed athletes pocketing GHC1,000 and GHC500 respectively, adding that the prizes apply to both male and female categories.

It added that, the winners in the 5-kilometre category would go home with GHC1,000, whilst the second and third placed athletes would pocket GHC800 and GHC500 respectively.

The statement said athletes in the Wheelchair category would take home GHC1,000, GHC800 and GHC500 for the first, second, and third place respectively.

It stated that there would be consolation prizes for other outstanding athletes such as medals, certificates and gifts from sponsors.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is fixed for Friday, August 4, with the start point at the Accra Sports Stadium and finish at the Mantse Agbona, James Town.

It is in collaboration with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and sponsored by HD Plus, Allied Consortiums, Serene Insurance, G4S, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, mybet.Africa.com, Rekfoli Herbals, Zimansky Hotel, TXT Ghana, and 442 Images.

Source AICM