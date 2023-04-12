Winner of Ghana Futsal League to receive Ghc 10,000 – Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association on Tuesday launched the Futsal Premier League at the GFA Secretariat.

16 teams will battle for the trophy at the end of the season.

Winners will take home GHS 10,000 for first, GHS 8,000 for second, and GHS 5,000 going to the third place.

The GFA has presented futsal balls and a sum of 10,000gh to the teams who will compete.

Futsal is a variant of football played on a hard court. It has gained popularity across the globe and competed intentationally with FIFA organized matches.

The League in Ghana will kick off on April 22 in Bawaleshie and Lashibi in Accra.