Winners At Ghana Medical, Health Awards 2024

At the inaugural Ghana Medical and Health Awards 2024 Organized by Apex Africa Concept held at the esteemed CLOSAG Headquarters on 24th February, triumph and excellence reigned supreme as deserving healthcare professionals were honored for their outstanding contributions.
Among the remarkable winners were individuals and organizations who demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in advancing healthcare standards in Ghana.
The event was a resounding success, showcasing the best and brightest in the medical and health sector, and celebrating their significant impact on the community. Below are the full winners:
Categories:
Emergency Medical Technician Of The Year – Asare Daniel
Dental/Occupational Therapist Of The Year – Augustina Mensah Ephraim
Overall Health Personality Of The Year – Dr Ewura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo
Health Innovationist Of The Year – Stephen Atindana Abane
Biomedical Scientist Of The Year – Patience Bannerman-Williams
General Nurse Of The Year – NAAB EVANS DOK
Private Health Facility Of The Year – NEW ADVANCE MEDICAL LABORATORY
Midwife Of The Year – SOPHIA DONKOR
Maternal/Reproductive Health Advocate Of The Year – PASCAL KINGSLEY MWIN
Health NGO Of The Year – The 3 S Foundation
HIV/AIDS Advocate Of The Year – Bismark Kofi Owusu
Physician Assistant Of The Year – Heartwill Nita Amartey
Public Health Nurse Of The Year – Samuel Yaw Frimpong
Radio/TV Health Advocate Of The Year – Dr Boanerges Kwashie Nkosana Nartey
Health Education Program/Personality On Social Media Of The Year – Safiatu Ibrahim
Health Staff Of The Year – Wilson Addai Asare Oyiadjo
Hospital CEO/Director Of The Year – Kwabena Otuo Acheampong Danquah
Human Resource Director Of The Year – Peter Okoe Ahunarh
Pharmacist Of The Year -Therestella Obosu Tei-Kwabla
Psychologist Of The Year – Mrs. Charlotte Esi Myers
Radiographer/Radiologist of the year – Derick Seyram Suled
Pharmacy Retail Of The Year – Kelly’s Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Health Television/Radio Station Of The Year -GHONE TV
Hospitality Manager Of The Year – Stephen Teye Tetteh