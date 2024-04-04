Winners At Ghana Medical, Health Awards 2024

At the inaugural Ghana Medical and Health Awards 2024 Organized by Apex Africa Concept held at the esteemed CLOSAG Headquarters on 24th February, triumph and excellence reigned supreme as deserving healthcare professionals were honored for their outstanding contributions.

Among the remarkable winners were individuals and organizations who demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in advancing healthcare standards in Ghana.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the best and brightest in the medical and health sector, and celebrating their significant impact on the community. Below are the full winners:

Categories:

Emergency Medical Technician Of The Year – Asare Daniel

Dental/Occupational Therapist Of The Year – Augustina Mensah Ephraim

Overall Health Personality Of The Year – Dr Ewura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo

Health Innovationist Of The Year – Stephen Atindana Abane

Biomedical Scientist Of The Year – Patience Bannerman-Williams

General Nurse Of The Year – NAAB EVANS DOK

Private Health Facility Of The Year – NEW ADVANCE MEDICAL LABORATORY

Midwife Of The Year – SOPHIA DONKOR

Maternal/Reproductive Health Advocate Of The Year – PASCAL KINGSLEY MWIN

Health NGO Of The Year – The 3 S Foundation

HIV/AIDS Advocate Of The Year – Bismark Kofi Owusu

Physician Assistant Of The Year – Heartwill Nita Amartey

Public Health Nurse Of The Year – Samuel Yaw Frimpong

Radio/TV Health Advocate Of The Year – Dr Boanerges Kwashie Nkosana Nartey

Health Education Program/Personality On Social Media Of The Year – Safiatu Ibrahim

Health Staff Of The Year – Wilson Addai Asare Oyiadjo

Hospital CEO/Director Of The Year – Kwabena Otuo Acheampong Danquah

Human Resource Director Of The Year – Peter Okoe Ahunarh

Pharmacist Of The Year -Therestella Obosu Tei-Kwabla

Psychologist Of The Year – Mrs. Charlotte Esi Myers

Radiographer/Radiologist of the year – Derick Seyram Suled

Pharmacy Retail Of The Year – Kelly’s Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Health Television/Radio Station Of The Year -GHONE TV

Hospitality Manager Of The Year – Stephen Teye Tetteh