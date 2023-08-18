Winners Cooperative Credit Union commends outgoing CEO

The Board of Directors of Winners Cooperative Credit Union Limited has commended Mr Gershon K. Dorvlo, Chief Executive Officer of the Credit Union, for his commitment and hard work.

The Directors led by Mr. Robert Darrah, Board Chairman, described Mr. Dorvlo as an excellent leader, who looked positively into the future towards the growth of the financial institution.

He made the commendations during a voluntary retirement party for Mr Dorvlo at the Union’s headquarters at Akatsi.

Mr. Darrah recounted how Mr. Dorvlo brought positive innovations and growth to the credit union since its existence for the past 10 years.

He described Mr. Dorvlo as a great personality who looked out for good opportunities and acted aggressively towards them.

Mr. Darrah further stated that the vision and expectations of the credit union such as transforming lives financially would forever remain a key focal point in all their deliberations.

Mr. Ignatus Agamah, the Volta Regional Manager of Credit Unions Association, in a message, said the significant works done for the Credit Union by Mr. Dorvlo would be a learning curve for all.

“You have rewritten the history of the credit union in the Volta Chapter and Ghana as a whole. In such a history in Volta, your names and good works shall significantly feature in the history.”

Mr. Agama further indicated the tenure of Mr. Dorvlo saw many of their colleagues’ managers on their toes.

“You remain the reference point of credit union growth in the chapter,” he added.

Mr. Dorvlo, on his part expressed gratitude to the BOD, the entire staff, and all partners of the credit union who helped in achieving the greater heights needed.

He assured the credit union of his readiness to help and the needed support for the new CEO at all times.

Mr. Dorvlo received a Citation and a brand-new Toyota 4×4 Rav 4 vehicle in appreciation for his virtuous deeds.

Members from other sister credit unions, the clergy, traditional rulers, friends from the Academia, and several others witnessed the event.