Winners of 2021 National Cross-Country race receive additional prizes from NSA

Winners of the 2021 National Cross-Country race event on Thursday, September 30 received additional prizes including cash, certificates, and books authored by the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi.

Winners in both the Male & Female categories were given GHc 3,000 whilst the silver medalists pocketed Ghc 2,000 and bronze medalists taking GHS 1,000.

The overall Regional best for male and female, Ashanti and Upper West Regions also received GHc5,000.

The winners were also given certificates and books authored by Prof. Twumasi.

The NSA on Saturday, February 20, this year organized the cross-country race for the third time since 2019 in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region.

In all, about 192 male and female athletes drawn from the sixteen Regions participated in the 10km event where Afful Basit from Central Region came first in the male’s category with a time of 29.44.14, and Belinda Segbobu of Upper West region also won the female’s race after clocking 35.11.

The 2022 National Cross-Country race will be held at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.