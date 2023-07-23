Winners of African Open To Participate In WKUworld Championship in Canada

Salom Darku, winner of the African Open Kickboxing Competition held on 15 July at the Korean Sports Complex at Tema, Community 3 in Accra, Ghana and Jonathan Lamptey who also won the MMA Championship will be invited to participate in the WKUworld Championship in Canada in October.

According to Klaus Nonnemacher, WKU world President, winners of the Kickboxing and MMA will get the opportunity to represent Ghana at the next World Championship in Canada.

Speaking to Yours Truly, he said there are many chances that African fighters must use to make name for themselves and their countries.

Jonathan Lamptey won the MMA fight while Salom Darko took the ultimate in the exciting Kickboxing event.

Both fighters say they will never fail if they get the opportunity to travel outside to fight for Ghana.

“I can’t wait”said Darko who added that he wants more challenge to use as an opportunity to tell his story coming from a humble background, but loves combat sports.

The two Accra based fighters will be ranked in the WKU world ranking and they would be invited if they qualify.