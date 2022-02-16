Winners of Agogo Salt Educational Challenge depart for Dubai

Five Winners of the maiden edition of the Agogo Salt Educational Challenge have left the shores of Ghana on a seven-day fun trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The seven-day trip funded by the CEO of Salt FM, Mr. Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in collaboration with Kaya Tours, will see the five Junior High School students undertake a fun adventure after their stellar performance in the competition.

The students were able to distinguish themselves among the over 65 other students who took part in the challenge which was held in November last year with the aim to encourage students to take their studies seriously as they aspire to become better persons in the future.

Mr. Frimpong in an interview upon their departure stated that he wanted to use the platform to encourage learning among students in the Agogo area as he looks to motivate them to cultivate the habit of taking their books seriously.

According to the multiple award-winning entrepreneur, he wants to use the competition to reward students who thrive hard to attain the best grades in schools while giving them some education logistics to boost their morale.

Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, CEO of Kaya Tours, the tour-guides for this trip couldn’t hide his excitement for these young students as he promised to make their trip a memorable one.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Frimpong for his kind gesture towards these young students and urged him to continue his philanthropic works to help the needy in society.

The Salt Educational Challenge, powered by the Smart Frimpong Foundation, presented laptops, desktops, computers, certificates, books, among other items, to participants of the competition.

Source: Simon Asare