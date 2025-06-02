Winners of Ghana Western Achievement & Celebrities Awards, 4th Edition

The 4th edition of the Ghana Western Achievement & Celebrities Awards that came off 24th May, 2025, at Takoradi Technical University’s auditorium is storied by day attendees and the media that it’s the award scheme’s best edition with comparisons on past and current program line-up, turn-out and high profile personality presence.

The official prime twin headline sponsors for this year’s GWACA edition were Kamit Engineering and Moses Parker. Ashide Home Construction took the second spot of the sponsorship tiers. Other organizations and personalities also aided the sponsorship drive. Moses Parker doubles as a board member of GWACA.

The GWACA award, which is aimed officially at honouring western region personalities and institutions that are doing great in their various industries towards to greater good of the region, has chopped for itself with four editions, an award event mileage that is gradually putting the scheme on a pedestal that is most likely gonna to make the scheme the ultimate awarding body in the western region and that will result in the scheme challenging personalities and institutions in the western region to put in place competitive professional responsibility measures in their mission and vision quest to out-excel their industry rivals to be eligible for a GWACA recognition, as the enviable GWACA honours will soon be used by the media, corporate stakeholders and the public as the highest yardsticks for profession-related excellences in the western region.

The following are the winners of the 4th edition GWACA.

GWACA 2025 [PLAQUE LIST]

1). Best International Event Organizer

💥Sleeky Promotions

2). Excellence In Military Administration & Operations

💥Colonel Atorbrah Bondah

3). Excellence In Medical Practice

💥Doctor Charles Mensah

Effman Clinic

4). Media Personality of The Year

💥Nana Quasi-Wusu

5). Excellence In Construction

💥Ashide Home Construction

6). Top Private School

💥Barbara International School

7). Excellence In Mining Supplies

💥Kamit Services Limited

8). Bank of the Year

💥ABSA Bank

9). Top Oil Compnay

💥 Blue Ocean Investment

10. International Best Diver

💥Abraham Afadzi

11). Lifetime Achievement Award

💥 Keche Group

12). Sport Journalist of the Year

💥Abaidoo Abednego

13). Best Football Team

💥Medeama FC

14).Best Nightlife Pub –

💥Nu Garvey World 1Boosu

15).Excellence In Fire Safety –

💥 YEN Technology

16).Best Travel & Tours –

💥Jonamass Travel and Tours

17). Excellence In Hospitality Services

💥 Western Serene Atlantic Hotel

18). Logistics Company of the Year

💥C7 Ghana Limited

19). Tourism Destination of the Year

💥The Grove Essipong Beach Resort

20). Order of West Merits Insignia

💥 Regional Minister

21). Best Night Club

💥Swagga Night Club

Over 50 citations were also awards between the plaque presentations.

A select few of ten best high schools in the western region was awarded as the best ten of the year. They are St John’s High School, St Mary’s Boys High School, Ahantaman Girls High School, Ghana Secondary Technical School, Sekondi Secondary School, Fijai Senior High School, Archbishop Porter High School, Takoradi Senior High School, Adiembra Senior High School and Takoradi Technical Institute.

Two students, best male and female best students of Takoradi Technical University were also awarded.

The year’s GWACA edition was infused with a brief pageantry of which Mpress Rebecca Arthur was crowned the winner. Belinda Adamu was the first runner up and Gifty Mensah was the second runner up.

The music performances of the night were done by Kofi Bentil, Okoree, Too Much, Sally M, Ayam Ramzy, Origee, Sherifa Gunu and other upcoming artistes. The Takoradi army band did cover songs during intermittent breaks.

GWACA 2025 had in attendance a good count of high profile personalities that in top government positions. Honourable Joseph Nelson, the western regional minister sent over a representative, Honourables Fiifi Buckman [MP for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Isaac Boamah Nyarko [MP for Effia Constituency], Fredrick Faidoo [MCE, STMA], Roland Ashitey. Spotted in the audience were Bosumtwi-Sam and his Junka Town crew, including Too Much, were present, students representatives from the various award-receiving high schools and those of Takoradi Technical University, invited guests and others from in and outside the western region that found the event interesting also attended.