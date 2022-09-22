Winners of National Reading Festival receive awards

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Thursday commended the regional representatives in the just ended National Reading Festival for emerging the overall winners.

The pupils had made the region proud, he said, and congratulated them for the victory and sterling performance at the festival, organised by the Ministry of Education and USAID.

He commended the pupils for the courage to participate in the festival and urged them to continue their studies with determination and passion to realise their dreams.

Dr Letsa said this when Mrs Paulina Slyn Eworde Gobe, the Acting Volta Regional Director of Education, and district directors of the respective schools, visited him at the office to present the trophy.

The region was represented by Sonia Dzidula, a primary one pupil from Ho West, who placed fifth in the primary one category, and Samelia Mekporsigbe, a primary three pupil from Battor D/A Basic School in the North Tongu District, who placed sixth in the primary three category.

Victoria Yaotse, a primary two pupil from Ho Municipal, placed first in that category, but was unable to join her colleagues to present the trophy to the Minister due to ill health.

They beat the other 15 regions through their combined successes to emerge winners at the national level.

“We are proud of you,” the Minister said, and urged the pupils to dream big.

He said he would keep track of their performances and commended the teachers of the respective schools and the regional education directorates for working hard to improve the standard of education.

Mrs Gobe, on her part, thanked the Minister for his support and assured him of their commitment to working hard to improving educational outcomes.

Sonia Dzidula, the primary one pupil, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked everyone, including their teachers and parents, who supported them in their success story.

She said they were very happy to win the trophy and bringing glory to the region.