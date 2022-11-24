Winners of Storm Puma Awake World Cup raffle depart for Qatar

Three lucky winners have won a fully expense-paid trip to watch the 2022 World Cup after partaking in the “Storm Puma Awake” World Cup raffle.

These three lucky winners, who departed from the Kotoka International Airport to Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, were selected in a monthly raffle that ran from August to October 2022.

The draw was supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the Caritas Lottery Platform, which witnessed transparency, fairness, and authenticity with regard to the selected

winners.

The raffle, held as part of a campaign to garner support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup, also witnessed other winners in the weekly promo, who were presented with prizes including sound systems, refrigerators, flat-screen televisions, and microwaves.

Speaking in an interview prior to their departure, Mr. Gerald Bonsu, Commercial Director at Kasapreko Company Limited, congratulated the winners of the raffle and enjoined them to have maximum fun during their trip.

“On behalf of Kasapreko’s management, we thank all customers who participated in the draw because they won numerous prizes, especially the three winners who won the ultimate.

“The objective of the campaign is to rally support for the Black Stars as they participate in the World Cup, and we are hopeful that these three lucky winners will support the Black Stars to bring the World Cup home by God’s grace,” he said.

These three winners would receive over GHC 200,000 in packages as they enjoy the Qatar experience, which includes plane tickets, accommodations, and match tickets.